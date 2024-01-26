Patil's Hunger Strike Elevates Tensions in Maratha Reservation Demand

Manoj Jarange Patil, who embarked on a journey to Mumbai to advocate for Maratha reservation, engaged in discussions with a government delegation regarding their demands in Vashi, Navi Mumbai today. The delegation included Secretary of the Social and Justice Department Suman Bange, Special Officer to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Mangesh Chivate, and other officials. Following an hour-long discussion, Manoj Jarange Patil proceeded to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vashi to update the community members about the talks.

During this time, Patil mentioned that the government has presented us with certain documents. I will elucidate on the decisions that have been made. However, Jarange Patil declared that the ultimate decision regarding the movement will be determined after consulting the community. A multitude of people has congregated at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, eagerly awaiting Manoj Jarange Patil's announcement regarding the reservation. Nevertheless, due to a malfunctioning sound system, Jarange Patil has urged the protesters to wait until an alternative arrangement is made. He assured that he will announce the government's decisions at 2:00 PM and then open the floor for discussions.In the interim, there is information suggesting that Manoj Jarange Patil had a constructive discussion with the government delegation, raising hopes for a potential resolution to this movement today."