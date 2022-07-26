Patliputra Express coaches get separated from engine

A shocking incident has taken place near Wagle village near Chalisgaon railway station in Jalgaon district where the coach and engine of the express got separated. It has been reported that no life or untoward incident has occurred in this incident.

While Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Patliputra Express (Train No. 12141) was traveling from Mumbai to Bhusawal, the engine and coaches of this train got separated near Chalisgaon station near Waghli village. After getting the information about the incident, the Railway Security Force and Railway Department employees rushed to the spot, after which the engine that had left the coaches was brought back and connected to the coaches.

After this incident there was an atmosphere of panic among the citizens of the express, all the passengers got out of the coaches. According to the information received from the eyewitnesses of the incident, there was no loss of life or any kind of damage in this accident. It has been reported that the engine, which was separated from the coach, was re-attached to the coach.

