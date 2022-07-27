Patra Chawl land scam case: Sanjay Raut likely to skip ED's questioning

The ED today summoned Shiv Sena leader, MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in Patra Chawl land scam case. However, there is a high possibility that Sanjay Raut will be absent from today's inquiry. Raut may ask the ED officials for the next date for the inquiry as Parliament session is going on. Even earlier, Sanjay Raut was interrogated for almost 10 hours.

Last week, the ED had summoned Sanjay Raut to appear for questioning. Subsequently, Sanjay Raut's lawyers had requested the ED for an extension of time to appear for questioning. The inquiry was requested to be held in the first week of August. However, the ED had given only one week's time.

ED had interrogated Sanjay Raut for 10 hours on July 1 in the money laundering case. Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.