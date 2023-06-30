Pawar has bowled his last googly in Maha politics, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule took potshots at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the events surrounding the short-lived government in 2019, saying it was Pawar’s last googly and none of his plans will work now.

Bawankule, said Sharad Pawar made his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar a scapegoat when the latter joined hands with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form a government that collapsed after 80 hours.

On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM at an early morning swearing-in ceremony, but their government did not last long. In an interview, Fadnavis, now deputy CM of Maharashtra, claimed Sharad Pawar had agreed to form a government with the BJP, but backed out at the last moment.

Responding to Fadnavis statement, the former Union minister said in Pune he knew where and when to bowl a googly. His father-in-law (Test player Sadu Shinde) was a googly bowler, and he himself (Pawar) was the ICC chairman, the NCP chief said, adding, so, without playing cricket, I knew where and when to bowl a googly. Bawankule said history of Pawar shows he goes anywhere for sake of power.

Pawar had tried a lot to join hands with the BJP in 2014 for sake of power and hatched a political conspiracy in 2019. He made his nephew Ajit Pawar a part of that conspiracy and tried to destroy his political career.