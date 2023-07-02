Pawar saheb said Modi will be PM in 2024’ Chhagan Bhujpal reacts after joining Shinde govt

Moments after joining the NDA, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal on Sunday claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return as the PM in 2024. "Pawar Saheb himself said that Narendra Modi is coming back as the Prime Minister and as a positive gesture, we have decided to come with this govt for development," Bhujabal, who was among the nine NCP leaders who took oath today along with Ajit Pawar, said.

Chhagan Bhujabal also responded to charges that the NCP leaders joined the government because they were under pressure from the central agencies probing them. He said: "Most of us either no longer have cases against us or the investigations are underway. The Court has not taken any coercive steps against us because there is nothing concrete against us. So saying that we joined because we were under pressure is not correct."Bhujabal said the NCP has joined the government as its third party. "Few people are saying that we have split the party but that is not correct. We have come here as NCP. We have also criticised Modi govt on many occasions but it is true that the country is safe in his hands," he said.