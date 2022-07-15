Pawar's reaction to decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad

Nagpur: A new controversy has erupted over the use of words in both the Houses of Parliament. It is also known that protests and demonstrations have been banned on the Parliament premises. NCP President Sharad Pawar reacted to this.

Sharad Pawar is in Nagpur today for an event. After his arrival at Nagpur Airport, he interacted with the media. On this occasion, when asked about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's release of a list of unparliamentary fish words, Pawar said, We have received a statement from the Speaker of the Parliament in this regard. The President has said that he will not implement it, there is no restriction that protests are not allowed in the premises of Parliament. Leaders of all political parties will sit together in Delhi tomorrow.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the state, many decisions taken by the previous Mahavikas Aghadi Thackeray government have been postponed. It is said that the decision to rename Sambhajinagar of Aurangabad city and Dharashiv of Osmanabad has also been postponed. When asked about this, he said, "This is a matter for the state government. Ask the state government now."

