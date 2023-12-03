PCMC issues notices to 1,427 shops for violating Marathi sign-board rule

Following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's lead, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation has initiated actions against shop and hospital owners who haven't updated their shop names. In accordance with Section 36 'C' of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Amendment Act 2022, it is compulsory for all shops, institutions, commercial establishments, residential hotels, restaurants, eateries, or other places of public entertainment to display Marathi signboards. This mandate has led to a surge in business for signboard makers and banner printing units.

Up until now, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a total of 1,427 notices. Among these, 712 notices were issued under the Kharghar ward, 320 under Kamothe, 210 under Panvel, and 185 under the Kalamboli ward office. In response to the situation, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of PCMC, Ganesh Shete, conducted an official meeting to assess the current status. PCMC Kharghar ward officer, Jitendra Madhvi, mentioned, "The shop and establishment owners have been given a few days' time, and no fines or actions are specified in the notices."

Signboard makers and banner printers have ramped up their operations to meet the rising demand. Mahesh Patel, a printer and signboard maker, mentioned that there has been a noticeable increase in demand from shopkeepers for banner printing services.