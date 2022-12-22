Penalty tax imposed on illegal construction in PCMC area waived off

For the first time in the past 14 years, the penalty tax burden has been lifted. A historic decision to waive the penalty tax for the current winter session in Nagpur was taken by the Maharashtra state government yesterday.

Mahesh Landge, the MLA and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pimpri Chinchwad City, made an appearance yesterday. Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad skillfully conveyed their viewpoints in the hall throughout the discussion. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, finally adopted a constructive position and announced the suspension of the penalty tax for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On and after January 4, 2008, unauthorised structures were subject to a double-the-property-tax penalty under Section 267 "A" of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Residential buildings between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet were fined at a rate of 50% of their annual property tax. The annual property tax penalty for residential projects larger than 2,000 square feet is double. Properties that were still not residential, mixed-use properties, or industrial properties were fined twice as much. Therefore, the representatives of the people and citizens from all parties condemned the unfair imposition of the penalty.

It is anticipated that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will heed the requests of the people of PCMC as a result of this historic decision, which has strengthened the opposition to the regularisation of unauthorised construction.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the penalty waiver will apply to 96,777 different construction projects. The penalty tax has been waived for almost 4.50 lakh individuals and small business owners, including dealers and professionals. The state government's action has been praised. A penalty tax of Rs 467.65 crore is now levied for unauthorised buildings. With an overall arrears amount of Rs 814 crore, the current year's tax is Rs 346.81 crore. Out of this, roughly Rs 450 crore have been cleared for basic tax recovery, and about Rs 120 crore in income tax collection will be facilitated annually.

"We have been waiting for the amnesty of punishments in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the past two and a half years." The topic was finally considered by the legislature. The state government recognised Pimpri-Standing. Chinchwad's Laxman Jagtap, a city-based BJP MLA, had been putting out this demand for a long time. Due to the fact that I was able to speak out for my town's residents today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that they would be "freeing us."