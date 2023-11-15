"People believe BJP can change fate": Nitin Gadkari expresses confidence in future Lok Sabha win

In the midst of ongoing state assembly elections across five states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) confidence in securing victory in at least three of the contested states. Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Gadkari asserted, "We are confident of winning at least three out of five states." He elaborated on expectations for improved performance in Mizoram and a significant victory in the Telangana elections.

While elections in Mizoram transpired on November 7, the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections coincided on the same date. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the second phase in Chhattisgarh also slated for the same day. Rajasthan's polling day is set for November 25, followed by Telangana on November 30. The BJP, currently in power in Madhya Pradesh, aims for a second term and seeks to overthrow Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Gadkari, expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, remarked, "I believe that we will win the coming Lok Sabha elections also. We have brought development in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He highlighted the perception among the people that the BJP is uniquely positioned to shape the country's destiny, instilling confidence in a favorable outcome.

Regarding the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari commended the BJP's accomplishments under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Our party has done good work in the last 20 years under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and under the leadership of Modi. The double engine of the combined government is doing good development work. That is why our victory in Madhya Pradesh is certain."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's assertion of a 'toofan' (storm) of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari chose not to engage, stating, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has the right to speak whatever he wants to. I will not comment on what he said." Gadkari emphasized winning elections through gaining people's trust and highlighting positive accomplishments.

On the topic of the caste census, Gadkari characterized it as Rahul Gandhi's last resort due to perceived electoral setbacks. "What does a losing man not do? I believe that no matter how negatively he (Rahul Gandhi) talks, people will vote for us positively, and we will win the elections. This is my belief."

In a mocking tone, Gadkari addressed the INDIA bloc, dismissing alliances as a consequence of the opposition party's weakness. "I believe that when the opposition party becomes weak, an alliance is formed. It is the result of our increasing strength," he remarked. Opposition parties have joined forces, aligning with the Congress party at the center to challenge the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

