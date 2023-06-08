People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb situation: Sanjay Raut

As tension simmers in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation.

Why is this happening again and again ever since your govt came to power? You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone's photo? Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn't help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, said Raut.

A clash breaks out between members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Kolhapur during a protest called by the former. A bandh and protest were called by the organisations after tensions broke out in the city when some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb.