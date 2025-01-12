People Have Shown Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray Their Place in 2024 Polls, Rejecting Politics of Betrayal and Dynasty": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a jibe at NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, stating that the Maharashtra assembly election results had clearly shown them their place. Shah criticized Pawar for his political tactics, calling his approach of "daga-phatka" (betrayal and treachery), which began in 1978, as the reason for his rejection by the people in the 2024 elections. He also condemned the politics of dynastic rule and betrayal by Uddhav Thackeray, emphasizing that both Pawar and Thackeray were decisively rejected by the voters.

"The people of Maharashtra have clearly shown that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena represents Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, and Ajit Pawar’s faction is the true NCP," Shah said. "They have rejected the politics of dynasty and betrayal led by Pawar and Thackeray."

Shah also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, stating that the defeat of the opposition's INDIA bloc in Maharashtra had shattered their morale.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised Shah for his leadership and efforts during the election campaign. Fadnavis recalled how, after the Lok Sabha results, the party was demoralized, and workers were confused. "At that time, Amit Shah ji visited Maharashtra, spoke to thousands of workers, and instilled confidence, motivating them to believe that victory was still ahead. The party rose to deliver that victory in the assembly elections, and I am truly grateful to Amit Shah ji," Fadnavis said.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra state elections, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a significant defeat, securing only 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed just 10. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 233 seats, comprising 132 seats for BJP, 57 for Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and 41 for Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.