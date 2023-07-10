"People of Baramati will only vote for Ajit Pawar", says Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar, the MLA representing the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, made a statement on Monday. He expressed confidence that Ajit Pawar would emerge victorious in the state assembly election from the Baramati constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Rohit Pawar stated, "Even if I am asked, I will not contest the election against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Due to Pawar Saheb's vision and the work done by Ajit Dada, people will only vote for Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Despite some people's dissatisfaction, I am confident that when the election comes, they will cast their votes solely for Ajit Pawar."

Rohit Pawar further added, "Anybody can come and campaign as much as needed, but the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency are smart, and they will vote for the right candidate."

Amidst the wave of MLAs switching sides to join Ajit Pawar's faction, Rohit Pawar stands out as one of the few MLAs who continue to support Sharad Pawar.