People of Konkan must be beware of netas like Uddhav Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray on the controversial Barsu refinery project. Raj Thackeray said that the refinery project in Barsu is coming up close to a UNESCO protected site, where no development project can come up, but at the same time development of the Konkan could not be given a miss.

He said that the region is suffering due to exploitation of locals by politicians and that the state cannot see industries leaving it.According to the UNESCO website, the plateau at Barsu has 62 geoglyphs, the largest cluster in Konkan.Thackeray taunted his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, and his party, the Shiv Sena (UBT). He said there is a difference of opinion between Sena (UBT) local representatives and the party.

What is their party's stand? There is no party, but today its president (Udhhav) came to Barsu, saying his feelings will be the same as of the locals. When people elect you, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of interest of locals, instead of saying all this. I request the people of Konkan to beware of such people, who are fooling you," he said.