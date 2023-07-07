People of Maharashtra now realise mistake of choosing BJP in last assembly polls: Nana Patole

Nana Patole, president of the Maharashtra Congress said that the people of the state have now realised that they made a grave mistake by voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last Assembly polls and want to rectify it in the coming elections.

He was in Thane to attend a party event. Patole also led an agitation and targeted the Centre after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Patole said people in Maharashtra are in no mood to choose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they are fed up with the manner in which the party uses threats and resorts to all kinds of tactics to retain power. They made a grave mistake and want to rectify it in the coming elections, he said.

While the state is reeling under various problems, the BJP is indulging in the game of kidnapping the legislators of opposition parties and the recent episode involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is one example, he said. The BJP used to make fun of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and see what they are doing now, he said.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that the chief minister will be replaced, Patole said that CM Eknath Shinde will go home if the Assembly Speaker disqualifies Sena MLAs. Patole also led a protest and targeted the Centre after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.