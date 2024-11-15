'People of Maharashtra Will Defeat Language of Hate Used by BJP in State Assembly Elections', Says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh declared on Friday that the people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate used by the BJP in the lead-up to the state assembly elections. Singh made the statement while campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in Nagpur.

The AAP leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving Maharashtra step-motherly treatment by diverting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighboring Gujarat. He stated that this issue is a major concern among the people.

The Aam Aadmi Party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc. Giving a fresh spin on the saffron party's slogan, "batenge toh katenge", Singh said, "Na batiye, na katiye, milke BJP ko rapatiye (don't get divided, don't perish, together ensure the BJP's fall)."

Several BJP leaders have been using the slogan "batenge toh katenge" (we will perish if we are divided) in their campaigns for the November 20 state elections, drawing criticism from opposition parties.