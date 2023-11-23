People of Rajasthan decided to form BJP govt in state under leadership of PM Modi

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was observed actively participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign leading up to the assembly elections in Rajasthan. While addressing the media in Jaipur, Shinde stated that the people of Rajasthan have decided to form the BJP government in the state under the leadership of PM Modi. There has been corruption and atrocities on women in the last 5 years. In the last election, Rahul Gandhi had said that the loans of farmers would be waived off, but till now nothing has been given to them. People will take revenge in this election and the BJP will win with a majority.

The ongoing election campaign in Rajasthan, which will go to the polls on November 25, will come to an end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, an official said. All roadshows, rallies and meetings must stop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Praveen Gupta.

Since the poll hours in Rajasthan are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, campaigning will get over by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Gupta said. He said that during the previous elections in 2018, campaigning ended at 5 p.m. one day prior to the elections, which has been extended by an hour this time. Gupta also said that items worth Rs 682 crore have been seized since October 10 from across the state.

