People rejecting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai': Sharad Pawar on Karnataka results

After the Congress' impending victory in the crucial Karnataka election, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar urged for a strong preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Even though NCP contested in Karnataka, Pawar said that it was just an attempt.

The veteran politician praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and stated that the public has rejected "Modi hai to mumkin hai." According to Pawar, the message is clear: people are rejecting the system where one person holds all the power.

कर्नाटक निवडणुकीच्या निकालाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज मुंबई येथील यशवंतराव चव्हाण सेंटर इथे माध्यम प्रतिनिधींशी संवाद साधला.



राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष हा कर्नाटकात शक्तीशाली पक्ष आहे अशी काही स्थिती नाही. आम्ही एक प्रयत्न म्हणून काही उमेदवार उभे केले. त्यापैकी निपाणी मतदारसंघातील… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 13, 2023

Sharad Pawar congratulated the people of Karnataka for the Congress's significant win, which he said is a strong message against corruption and abuse of power. He also noted that the BJP is not in power in several key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, and West Bengal. According to Pawar, the results of the Karnataka election provide a glimpse into the Lok Sabha election, and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has played a vital role in the outcome.

Sharad Pawar criticized BJP for using a new and concerning method of overthrowing governments by breaking MLAs, as observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Karnataka. He accused the BJP of using their power to accomplish this goal and stated that even the government in Karnataka was destroyed by the same tactics. Pawar likened the situation to what happened in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde did the same thing. He also mentioned how Kamal Nath's government was overthrown by breaking MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and that the same tactics were employed in Goa. He finds it alarming that a new method of overthrowing governments using machinery and resources has started. However, he believes that the results of the Karnataka election show that people do not like this type of politics.