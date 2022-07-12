"People will slap these political leaders", Trupti Desai attacks Srikant Deshmukh

Pune: The video of BJP district president Shrikant Deshmukh in his bedroom in Solapur district has gone viral on social media. In this video, it is seen that a woman initially says her name in front of a mobile camera. Mangalsutra is also seen around her neck. Later, the women points out on leader, sitting on a luxurious bedroom, and said, 'This is the man who has cheated on me. He is having an affair with my wife. He is getting married. '

He pushes the woman to close the video on his mobile. At the same time, the woman says, 'No. Now you see .. I will not leave you. Why did you lie to me? Why lie? ' However, the camera turns off. The viral video has been going viral on social media since Tuesday morning.

After that, the political atmosphere heated up. In this video, social activist Trupti Desai has attacked Shrikant Deshmukh. "Oh, you are well understood in the eyes of the general public. If you do that, people will hit you with slippers in a few days." She has given such a reaction this time.

Desai said a video went viral in Solapur today. "This is the video of BJP district president Shrikant Deshmukh. This is Srikant Deshmukh who goes to Mumbai. I'm going to be caught in a honey trap. Hey who gets caught in the honey trap. Who have immoral relationships. They are afraid of honey traps. Last time, the video of the kirtankar went viral. Inside, there are political leaders. You are well understood in the eyes of the general public. If you do that, people will hit you with slippers in a few days," Desai said.