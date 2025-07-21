Petrol & Diesel Prices Drop Across Maharashtra - Check Rates in Your City Today

Petrol and diesel prices were updated across Maharashtra on July 21, 2025. These revised rates were announced at 6 AM and are influenced by global crude oil trends, VAT, transportation charges, and local taxes. For the common man, fuel prices often reflect broader inflation trends. Today’s rates reveal a marginal dip across many districts. Citizens can also check daily prices via SMS using dealer codes. Below is the latest price list of petrol and diesel (per litre) in key cities across the state:

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Ahmednagar 104.50 91.03 Akola 104.64 91.18 Amravati 105.42 91.93 Aurangabad 104.53 91.05 Bhandara 104.99 91.52 Beed 105.50 92.03 Buldhana 104.88 92.42 Chandrapur 104.46 91.02 Dhule 104.16 90.70 Gondia 105.50 92.03 Hingoli 105.50 92.03 Jalgaon 105.30 91.82 Jalna 105.50 92.03 Kolhapur 105.42 91.93 Latur 105.22 91.73 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Nagpur 104.32 90.87 Nanded 105.50 92.03 Nandurbar 105.20 91.70 Nashik 104.70 91.17 Osmanabad 105.39 91.89 Palghar 103.92 90.43 Parbhani 105.50 92.03 Pune 104.14 90.67 Raigad 105.09 90.56 Ratnagiri 105.50 92.03 Sangli 104.02 90.59 Satara 104.74 91.27 Sindhudurg 105.50 92.03 Solapur 104.55 91.09 Thane 103.75 90.26 Wardha 104.50 91.05 Washim 104.95 91.48 Yavatmal 105.43 91.94

Why Fuel Prices Fluctuate

Petrol and diesel prices fluctuate regularly due to changes in global crude oil prices. In India, fuel prices also depend on various factors such as VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, and local taxes. Fuel rates across Maharashtra appear to have slightly decreased today.

How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in India based on international oil market trends. You can also check fuel prices in your city via SMS:

Indian Oil (IOC) customers: Type RSP and send it to 9224992249

HPCL customers: Type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122

BPCL customers: Type RSP and send it to 9223112222

This makes it easier for consumers to stay updated on daily fuel price changes directly from their mobile phones.