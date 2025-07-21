Petrol & Diesel Prices Drop Across Maharashtra - Check Rates in Your City Today
Petrol and diesel prices were updated across Maharashtra on July 21, 2025. These revised rates were announced at 6 AM and are influenced by global crude oil trends, VAT, transportation charges, and local taxes. For the common man, fuel prices often reflect broader inflation trends. Today’s rates reveal a marginal dip across many districts. Citizens can also check daily prices via SMS using dealer codes. Below is the latest price list of petrol and diesel (per litre) in key cities across the state:
|City
|Petrol (₹/litre)
|Diesel (₹/litre)
|Ahmednagar
|104.50
|91.03
|Akola
|104.64
|91.18
|Amravati
|105.42
|91.93
|Aurangabad
|104.53
|91.05
|Bhandara
|104.99
|91.52
|Beed
|105.50
|92.03
|Buldhana
|104.88
|92.42
|Chandrapur
|104.46
|91.02
|Dhule
|104.16
|90.70
|Gondia
|105.50
|92.03
|Hingoli
|105.50
|92.03
|Jalgaon
|105.30
|91.82
|Jalna
|105.50
|92.03
|Kolhapur
|105.42
|91.93
|Latur
|105.22
|91.73
|Mumbai
|103.50
|90.03
|Nagpur
|104.32
|90.87
|Nanded
|105.50
|92.03
|Nandurbar
|105.20
|91.70
|Nashik
|104.70
|91.17
|Osmanabad
|105.39
|91.89
|Palghar
|103.92
|90.43
|Parbhani
|105.50
|92.03
|Pune
|104.14
|90.67
|Raigad
|105.09
|90.56
|Ratnagiri
|105.50
|92.03
|Sangli
|104.02
|90.59
|Satara
|104.74
|91.27
|Sindhudurg
|105.50
|92.03
|Solapur
|104.55
|91.09
|Thane
|103.75
|90.26
|Wardha
|104.50
|91.05
|Washim
|104.95
|91.48
|Yavatmal
|105.43
|91.94
Why Fuel Prices Fluctuate
Petrol and diesel prices fluctuate regularly due to changes in global crude oil prices. In India, fuel prices also depend on various factors such as VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, and local taxes. Fuel rates across Maharashtra appear to have slightly decreased today.
How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS
Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in India based on international oil market trends. You can also check fuel prices in your city via SMS:
Indian Oil (IOC) customers: Type
RSPand send it to 9224992249
HPCL customers: Type
HPPRICEand send it to 9222201122
BPCL customers: Type
RSPand send it to 9223112222
This makes it easier for consumers to stay updated on daily fuel price changes directly from their mobile phones.