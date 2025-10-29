Phaltan Doctor Rape Case: Hotel Owner Denies Murder Allegations, Says CCTV Footage Proves It Was Suicide

New revelations are emerging every day in the case of the woman doctor’s suicide in Phaltan. The young doctor had taken her own life in a hotel, and CCTV footage of her entering the premises has surfaced. Now, the hotel owner has come forward to clarify the entire sequence of events. Madhudeep Hotel’s owner, Dilip Bhosale, said that the word murder being used is incorrect. “It was Sushma Andhare who called it a murder, but this is not murder. We have been in the hotel business for 32 years. It is our duty to serve customers at any hour if rooms are available. Similarly, at around 1:30 a.m., the woman doctor arrived at our hotel and asked the watchman for a room. She said she had to travel to Baramati but couldn’t go that night, so she wanted to stay the night. After verifying her Aadhaar card, we gave her a room key,” he explained.

“By the next morning, she hadn’t woken up till 9 a.m., and even by 5 p.m., there was still no movement. When we got suspicious, we called the police. Using the spare key, we opened the room — and the police started recording the video. Inside, we found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan. We immediately shut the door and waited for the police to arrive,” Bhosale said.

He further added that no one entered her room from the time she checked in at 1:30 a.m. until the next evening. CCTV footage confirms this. “It is clearly a suicide. We don’t know what kind of depression or trouble she was facing or why she took such an extreme step. We only learned of possible complications behind the case after seeing media reports. She was alive till about 9:30 a.m., as her phone was active then. This is not a murder, but suicide — that’s the fact,” Bhosale stated.

He also clarified that the woman had never visited their hotel before. “Even after checking 10 years of our records, there’s no entry showing she ever stayed here. Claims that she frequently visited our hotel are false. Like every day, we knocked on the door between 9 and 10 a.m., but there was no response. We assumed she might be sleeping after arriving late at night. But as there was no activity till evening, we became worried and informed the police. No one entered her room until it was opened in the presence of police,” the hotel owner concluded.

The deceased woman wrote a suicide note on her palm before taking the extreme step. In the note, she alleged that PSI Gopal Badne raped her four times. “The reason for my death is PSI Ganesh. He raped me four times and Prashant Bankar tortured me physically and mentally,” the victim wrote.