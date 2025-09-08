Phaltan: Police Face Backlash for Hiring DJ Despite of Ban During Their Ganesh Idol Immersion

Phaltan: Police had ban to play loud DJ, during procession and warned about strict action. However, it has came to light that on Sunday night, the police themselves played DJ during their Ganesh idol immersion procession. According to information Phaltan police who did Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday, themselves played Dj during the procession. This incident created stir among the locals.

The announcement of the Phaltan police to take action against DJs and laser lights has disappeared in the air. On a social media poll, 73 percent citizens urged the Phaltan police to take action. But police breaking their own rule, has left people speechless.

During Saturday's procession, people used cotton balls to protect their ears from the DJ's loud music, creating a rush at the medical shop.