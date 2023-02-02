PIL files in Bombay HC against Jagdeep Dhankhar and Kiren Rijiju for remarks against judiciary

A PIL is filed in Bombay High Court by the Bombay Lawyers association against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their recent statements on the judiciary.

The petition seeks that the HC restrains them from discharging their official duties and declare that both are disqualified from holding their constitutional posts by showing a lack of faith in the constitution of India through their public conduct and their statements.

Rijiju has repeatedly questioned the Collegium system even as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised the basic structure doctrine on the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature and called the striking down of the NJAC Act a “severe compromise of Parliamentary sovereignty.

The plea said the frontal attack is launched on the judiciary in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse available under the Constitution.

The plea stated, The Vice President and the Law Minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large.

