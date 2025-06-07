Pilot Refuses to Fly DCM Eknath Shinde to Mumbai, Triggers 45-Minute Drama at Jalgaon Airport

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on a visit to Muktainagar today. After completing his scheduled engagements, he proceeded to Jalgaon Airport to fly back to Mumbai. However, upon his arrival at the airport, the pilot assigned to the flight refused to operate the aircraft. The incident caused a stir at the Jalgaon Airport, leaving everyone—including the Deputy Chief Minister—waiting in uncertainty for nearly 45 minutes. Accompanying Eknath Shinde were ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil.

When the pilot declined to fly, it led to a moment of confusion and concern among the officials. Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil attempted to reason with the pilot. It was later revealed that the pilot had been flying for over 12 hours straight and, citing fatigue and health concerns, refused to take off.

Girish Mahajan stated that the pilot had health-related issues and was also facing time constraints. Due to these circumstances and potential technical limitations, the team contacted the airline company. The company communicated with the pilot, who eventually agreed to proceed with the flight. Following this, a doctor was called in to assess the pilot's condition. After confirming that he was fit to fly, the flight finally departed for Mumbai with Eknath Shinde and his team onboard. The unexpected delay led to a high-voltage drama at the airport, leaving many surprised at the turn of events.In the end, the plane took off approximately 45 minutes later than scheduled, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was expected to reach Mumbai within an hour.