Pimpri-Chinchwad: Father and daughter fall to death from eighth floor elevator shaft

A tragic incident occurred near the Indrayani River in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a father-daughter duo lost their lives. Ramesh Maruti Lagad (34), a resident of Indrayani Vatika, Dehu, and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Shreya, fell from the eighth floor of their building on Sunday. Ramesh, who served at the Army's Central Ordnance Depot, was playing with Shreya during their holiday.

Around noon, as they played near the lift duct on the eighth floor, Ramesh slipped and fell, sustaining serious injuries. Despite swift efforts by society residents, both Ramesh and Shreya passed away before reaching the hospital. The shock of the incident left Ramesh's wife unconscious, and she is currently receiving medical attention. The tragic turn of events has plunged the community into mourning. Ramesh, who had been residing with his family in Indrayani Vatika for the past one-and-a-half years, leaves behind a heart-wrenching void.