Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire breaks out during demolition of non-operational factory, injuries reported

A major fire erupted at the Ahura Ice and Cold Storage Factory in the Landewadi area of Bhosari around 3:30 pm on Saturday. During the incident, workers located on the upper floors were compelled to jump to safety. Regrettably, one individual sustained severe injuries, while another suffered minor injuries. Both injured workers have been admitted to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for treatment.

Ahura Ice and Cold Storage had remained non-operational for the past five years, having served the community for three decades prior. A notice board indicating an upgrade project was displayed on the company's premises. The fire is believed to have originated from the foam inside a disused cold storage room while gas cutting was underway during the factory's demolition.

In response to the emergency, two fire tenders and a team of 14 firefighters promptly extinguished the flames. Additionally, police officials arrived at the scene to assist and investigate the incident.