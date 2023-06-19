Pimpri Chinchwad: Flexes and banners flood city in support of 'Jijau Nagar' renaming

In their ongoing campaign to rename Pimpri-Chinchwad city as 'Jijau Nagar', Bhakti-Shakti Pratishthan has once again displayed flexes and banners throughout the city. Earlier this month, the city was adorned with numerous banners expressing support for renaming the city as a tribute to Rajmata Jijau, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, Pratishthan has initiated a social media campaign titled #ISupportJijauNagar to garner further backing for this renaming issue.

On June 17, which was the 350th death anniversary of Rajmata Jijau, the Bhakti-Shakti Pratishthan reiterated its demand once again. Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad is commonly known as 'PCMC', but there is a concern that this abbreviation might erode the city's unique identity over time. In light of this, the Bhakti-Shakti Pratishthan persistently advocates for renaming the city as Jijau Nagar.