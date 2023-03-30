Pimpri Chinchwad: Police chase and arrest criminal, lead to arrest of 6 others

After a film-style chase, the Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch arrested a criminal on record from Talegaon Dabhade. The police had formed a team to search for wanted suspects in various cases registered with the Pimpri Chinchwad police. Following a tip, police patrolling staff arrived in Talegaon Dabhade to apprehend the accused, Rohit Shivputra Kamble.

As the police arrived, Rohit fled into the narrow lanes to avoid arrest. However, the police team chased him and he was nabbed after a short chase. The accused is facing multiple charges, including murder.

During questioning, he revealed information about the other five wanted suspects in the case. As a result, the police team apprehended six more suspects, one of whom was a minor. Sanket Madikhambe (21), Harshal Dhumal (22), Ritik Shinde (22), Shyam Kamble (19), and one minor accused have also been arrested.

According to police, all of the arrested suspects were wanted in separate cases, and the police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.