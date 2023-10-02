Pimpri Chinchwad: Police nab five in abduction and extortion case, hunt for two more underway

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested five individuals for their involvement in the abduction of a local businessman and their subsequent demand for extortion money. Authorities are currently on the lookout for two additional suspects connected to the case, which transpired on September 22 in the Ekta Nagar area of Chakan.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Sanjay Kurundwad, was kidnapped while en route home from his workshop. His captors forcibly transported him to an isolated location and demanded a hefty sum of Rs 1 crore in extortion. The culprits also seized Rs 20,000 in cash from Kurundwad's bag. He was only released after giving his word to pay Rs 12 lakh within the next two days.

Fearing for his safety, Kurundwad promptly notified friends and relatives about the harrowing incident. The extortionists continued to harass him with threatening phone calls, demanding the payment. In response, Kurundwad reported the ordeal to the local authorities, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections at Chakan Police Station.

The police swiftly devised a plan when the culprits arranged for the victim to meet and exchange the extortion money. As Kurundwad arrived at the designated location in Nanekarwadi, he was instructed to deposit the bag of cash in a nearby trash bin. Unbeknownst to the extortionists, a team of officers had been deployed in the area, leading to the apprehension of Akash Vinayak Bhure (24), who had arrived to collect the money.

Subsequent investigations by the police resulted in the arrest of four additional suspects: Shubham alias Sonya Vinod Kakde, Shubham Yuvraj Sarvade, Ajay Nandu Hole, and Navnath Shantaram Bachche. Authorities have identified two more individuals believed to be connected to the case and are actively pursuing their arrest.

Shockingly, all five arrested suspects have previous criminal records. The police continue to investigate the matter diligently to unearth any further details and motives behind the abduction and extortion plot.