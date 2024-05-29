Pimpri-Chinchwad Shooting: Man Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Sangvi

An unidentified man was shot dead in the Sangvi area around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred near a statue of Lord Shiva, causing panic among residents in both Sangvi and Pimple Gurav.

According to reports, the victim, Deepak Kadam was shot in the face at close range. The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined. The number and identity of the shooters remain unknown.

Sangvi police have arrived at the scene and are conducting further investigations.