Pimpri-Chinchwad: Student injured as ceiling plaster collapses at govt girls hostel in Wakad

In a concerning incident, a student sustained injuries when a portion of the ceiling plaster in the government girls' hostel in Wakad, managed by the tribal department, collapsed on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred while a student was in her room, and a section of the ceiling's plaster fell, causing her harm. Fortunately, no other students were present in the room at the time. The injured student received prompt medical attention after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

In response to the incident, local authorities and the Wakad police quickly arrived at the scene to investigate. The police conducted a thorough examination of the building to ascertain the cause of the ceiling plaster's collapse. An official from the tribal department reported that the girl's injuries were minor. An inquiry has been launched, with a specific focus on whether heavy rains played a role in the ceiling plaster's collapse.