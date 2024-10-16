Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Cut: Residents to Face Water Supply Disruption on October 17

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD, Maharashtra (October 16): Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will face water supply disruptions on Thursday, October 17, as essential electrical maintenance and repairs are conducted at the Nigdi water treatment plant.

There will be no evening water supply following the morning distribution on Thursday, and the disruption will continue into Friday morning, October 18.

The Water Supply Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has urged residents to conserve water during this period and to use the available supply sparingly. Residents are also asked to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation during these necessary maintenance works.