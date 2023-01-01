Pipeline bursts in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; 400 houses flooded

In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar. According to reports, the water pipeline burst in Ghatkopar area has led to water entering residential areas in the locality.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 22-second video clip, the water pipeline burst can be seen leading to a flood-like situation on the streets of Ghatkopar. The incident occurred near Gosiya Masjid, Pipeline Road at around 3am.

The water gushed 10-12 feet high and entered nearby houses and some shops. The sudden flooding at night left the locals bewildered. “The water entered the houses damaging and washing away the household items. The electricity was immediately turned off and people had to drain out water from their houses,” said Pradeep Khair, a resident. The civic staff of N-ward and firefighters immediately rushed to the spot. While one team rushed to close the valve at Powai, the other reached the leakage site and started repair work on war-footing. Welding of the ruptured portion was completed swiftly by the officials. But the supply to 50% of Ghatkopar region and other areas were affected throughout the day owing to water loss.