"PM Modi always supported Pune's development," Ajit Pawar lauds PM's cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' by the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust. During the event, the second phase of the Pune Metro was inaugurated. During the inauguration event, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed appreciation for PM Modi's leadership in driving the nation's development and his consistent support for Maharashtra's progress.

Ajit Pawar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always supported us in the development work of Pune. They provide cooperation and encouragement to the development of Maharashtra. He leads the development of the country. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself attended the event, for which I express my gratitude to Modi."

"I remember the inauguration of the first phase by Narendra Modi. Today, we are inaugurating the second phase. But we must salute the patience of Puneites and Pimpri Chinchwadkaras. There are many challenges that we all face while doing this work. But you all have shown resilience. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not delay any work, and everyone made efforts for that. Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, we all cooperatively work for the development of Maharashtra to progress steadily. Now we have a three-engine government, and Narendra Modi also extends help for the progress of Maharashtra," said Ajit Pawar.