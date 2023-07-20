PM Modi busy in his own world: Prithviraj Chavan on Manipur female naked parade case

In the midst of a national controversy over the viral video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said, It (Manipur viral video) is very shocking and horrifying, but the PM has not said a word to date on this issue. He is busy in his own world.

On July 19, Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.

Many political leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman severely condemned the incident and demanded strict action.