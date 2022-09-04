PM Modi condoles the tragic demise of Cyrus Mistry

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry passed away after a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. The untimely demise of the business tycoon has shocked the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that the untimely demise of Mistry was shocking. "He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra also expressed shock over the death of Mistry. He in a tweet said: "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti"