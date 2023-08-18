PM Modi doesn't understand pain of Manipur women: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to topple legitimately elected governments in states where the opposition was in power. He also claimed that the policy of current rulers is to widen the wedge in society using caste, religion and language as tools.

Addressing a rally in Beed, Pawar also slammed the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have gone to Manipur and understood the pain of people in the north-eastern state which has witnessed deadly ethnic clashes since early May.

Prime Minister didn't understand the pain of the women in Manipur, added Pawar. PM Modi had spoken of Manipur only twice since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3.