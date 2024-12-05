PM Modi Congratulates Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar After Oath-Taking Ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as CM of Maharashtra, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oaths as Deputy CMs after a week of election results. VIPs and delegates from all fields were present to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony, which was held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present. Post-event, Modi extended his special congratulations message to Devendra Fadnavis as the new CM of Maharashtra and Deputy CM's Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

PM Modi Took X and wrote a special congratulatory message for Devendra Fadnavis. In his message he said, "Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state."

While praising Mahayuti's teamwork Modi said, "This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance."

Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.



Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.



This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is… pic.twitter.com/IA9rH52H1H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2024

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Office, Leads First Cabinet Meeting as Maharashtra CM

Modi also assured that Central govt will give all possible support needed for development of Maharashtra as a state.