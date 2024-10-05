PM Modi in Maharashtra: Congress Wants To Push Youth Towards Drugs, Says Prime Minister (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the Congress party, accusing it of links to a major drug syndicate involving a former chairman of the RTI Cell of Delhi Pradesh Congress. Modi alleged that the Congress was trying to "push the youth towards drugs" and use the profits to fund elections and secure victories.

The Prime Minister referred to a recent investigation into an international drug syndicate, stating that the mastermind behind the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine shipment reportedly had connections to Congress, as indicated by Delhi police.

Watch:

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Washim, PM Narendra Modi says, "... Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to… pic.twitter.com/HATfm2QGNh — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

"Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to contest and win elections. We need to stay aware of this," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Washim, Maharashtra.

Also Read| Mumbai Ahmedabad Traffic Update: PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Sparks Massive Traffic Jam on Highway Road.

PM Modi further accused the party of being influenced by "urban-naxalites" and said, "They think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don't harbor good intentions for India."

Highlighting the BJP's achievements, Prime Minister Modi stated, "During the auspicious time of Navratri, I have had the opportunity to release the 18th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Today, over Rs 20,000 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 9.5 crore farmers across the country." He said the advantages for farmers in Maharashtra, describing the state's "double engine government" as crucial in providing additional support. "The double engine government of Maharashtra is delivering double benefits to the farmers. Under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana, more than 90 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have received around 1,900 crore rupees," he added.

