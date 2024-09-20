PM Modi In Maharashtra: Prime Minister Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ganesh Puja (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Wardha, delivered a sharp critique of the Congress party, accusing it of harboring disdain towards the celebration of Ganesh Puja, a festival that holds deep cultural significance across India. Referring to a historical connection, PM Modi highlighted the role of Lokmanya Tilak, who used Ganesh Utsav as a symbol of unity during the Indian freedom struggle, rallying people from all walks of life.

#WATCH | Wardha, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "...Today's Congress hates even Ganpati Puja. In the freedom struggle, under the leadership of Lokmanya Tilak, Ganpati Utsav became the festival of India's unity. People from every society, every class come together in Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/CKrcUrkS9P — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

In his speech, Modi remarked, "Today's Congress hates even Ganpati Puja. Under Lokmanya Tilak's leadership, Ganesh Utsav became a festival of India's unity, bringing together people from all sections of society. And yet, the Congress party opposes it. "The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party's opposition to Ganesh Puja is rooted in its policy of "appeasement." He pointed to an incident in Karnataka, where the Congress-led government allegedly detained a Ganpati idol in a police van. "The whole country is angry after seeing this insult of Ganpati," Modi said, voicing the outrage felt by devotees nationwide.

The Prime Minister also expressed surprise at the silence of Congress' political allies over the issue, accusing them of being too influenced by the party to protest the alleged insult. "We have to unite and answer these sins of Congress," Modi urged the crowd, calling for collective action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Wardha today to launch projects on the occasion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojna. During the visit, he will release credit to 18 Vishwakarma Yojna beneficiaries under 18 trades and issue certificates. The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp to mark one year of the project. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati and launch Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center scheme.

