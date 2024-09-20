PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Distributes Certificates and Loans to PM Vishwakarma Beneficiaries in Wardha (Watch Video)

In Wardha, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. The event was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, Wardha, Maharashtra



CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also present.

#WATCH | Wardha, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability. This celebration of the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions of developed India... I…

"On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability. This celebration of the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions of developed India... I congratulate all the people associated with Vishwakarma Yojana, all the beneficiaries across the country on this occasion. Today the foundation stone of PM Mitra Park has also been laid in Amravati. Today's India is working to take its textile industry to the top in the global market. The country's goal is to reinstate the thousands of years old glory of India's textile sector," said PM Modi in Wardha.

#WATCH | Wardha, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra.



Prime Minister also launched the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center" scheme of Government of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra. During the event, he also launched the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center" scheme and the "Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme," both initiated by the Government of Maharashtra.