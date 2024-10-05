PM Modi In Maharashtra: Prime Minister To Inaugurate Mumbai's First Underground Metro and Other Development Projects Worth 56,000 Crore Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several development initiatives worth over Rs 56,000 crore in Maharashtra on Saturday. The biggest highlight is the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city’s first fully underground metro. The line will connect Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ, with an initial 12.69 km stretch between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) opening soon. During the flagging-off ceremony at BKC, PM Modi will take a metro ride and interact with students, workers, and beneficiaries of government schemes.

Key among these initiatives is the ₹12,200 crore Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and the ₹3,310 crore Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar in Thane. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area project, valued at approximately ₹2,550 crore. At noon, Modi will turn his attention to the agricultural sector, disbursing the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, a financial support scheme for farmers. "This instalment, worth about ₹20,000 crore, will benefit around 9.4 crore farmers across the country," a government spokesperson said.

In addition, the prime minister will launch the fifth instalment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, distributing approximately ₹2,000 crore. He is also slated to dedicate more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, collectively worth over ₹1,920 crore.

Modi's visit to Washim will culminate with the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations to the nation, boasting a combined turnover of around ₹1,300 crore. He will also launch a unified genomic chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology, marking significant advancements in animal husbandry. Following his engagements in Washim, the prime minister will travel to Mumbai, where he will address a public meeting in Thane. There, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹32,800 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.