PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Maharashtra inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities. Its foundational stone was also laid by him in July 2017. The hospital will provide modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region and will be a boon to the tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.

Modi inspected an exhibition at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur soon after inaugurating the hospital. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Nagpur Metro Phase I and took a ride from Freedom Park Metro Station to Khapri Metro Station, laid the foundation for the Phase II, of the project costing around Rs 15,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the phase-I of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (super communication expressway) and take a tour of the new thoroughfare on Sunday. The 520 km-long phase I is part of the total 701 km super expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts. Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country's longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hrs to just eight hours.