PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates development projects in Mumbai in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He unveiled the plague marking the inauguration of Kurar underpass in Malad and SCLR bridge. These two road projects were undertaken by the MMRDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flags-off Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis present at the occasion.

The train will improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.