PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3, Lays Foundation Stone for Thane Ring Metro Project (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore, including the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

At an event in Thane, Modi also inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, a key infrastructure project aimed at boosting urban mobility in the region. The section, built at a cost of around Rs 14,120 crore, includes 10 stations, with nine of them being underground. Once fully operational, the line is expected to serve approximately 1.2 million passengers daily, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai city and its suburbs.

The Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, which will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 12,200 crore, will span 29 km and include 20 elevated and two underground stations. The project is aimed at addressing the transportation needs of Thane, a significant industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, will facilitate seamless connectivity between south Mumbai and Thane.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the NAINA project, which involves the development of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure at a cost of around Rs 2,550 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the new Thane Municipal Corporation building, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure and urban mobility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.