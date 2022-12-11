PM Modi inaugurates Phase - I Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi inaugurated Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. It is called Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway. Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a 701 Km expressway being built at an cost of about Rs 55,000 crore. It is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. The Expressway will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul and Lonar. Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Patil Danve present on the occasion of the inauguration.