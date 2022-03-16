PM Modi is the biggest promoter of 'The Kashmir Files' film: Sanjay Raut

The movie The Kashmir Files is currently the topic of discussion across the country and social media. Now Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also jumped into the discussion. Speaking in Delhi today, Sanjay Raut said that Modi is the biggest promoter of Kashmir Files. This is a political agenda. Raut said that no one in the country knows the pain of Kashmiri Pandits as much as Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut said that many truths are hidden in Kashmir files. The Kashmir Files have the same agenda as the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the Tashkent Files movie. The Maharashtra government had reserved five per cent seats in medical and engineering for Kashmiri children during the coalition government. Balasaheb Thackeray knows the real file of Kashmir. Raut also said that by just making the movie tax free you can not understand their pain.