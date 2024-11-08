PM Modi Meets Jain Saint Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb in Dhule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the revered Jain saint, Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb, on Friday in Dhule, Maharashtra, where he also addressed a rally ahead of the state assembly elections.

In Dhule, met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His contribution towards social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also admired for his prolific writing. pic.twitter.com/GaohGs96Ef — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2024

Sharing the moment on social media platform X, PM Modi commended the Jain saint for his dedication to social service and spirituality, calling his contributions “commendable.” Modi added, “In Dhule, I met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His dedication to social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also respected for his extensive writings.”

Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb, a distinguished Jain saint and prolific author, has completed 55 years of Sayyam Jeevan (Diksha) and received the Padma Bhushan in 2017. Known for his advocacy of socio-cultural development, he has authored approximately 425 books in Gujarati.

In his rally address, PM Modi sharply criticized the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance following their recent move in Jammu and Kashmir’s legislative assembly, where they passed a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and calling for the region’s special status restoration. Modi described the move as a “conspiracy against Kashmir.”

“As soon as Congress and the INDI alliance had the opportunity to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, they began conspiring against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a resolution in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370,” Modi said.

He further criticized the Maharashtra-based Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), likening it to a vehicle with “neither wheels nor brakes,” arguing that its leaders are more focused on power struggles than governance.

“MVA’s ‘gaadi’ has neither wheels nor brakes, and they argue over who will sit in the driver’s seat,” Modi said, accusing the coalition of obstructing policies and exploiting Maharashtra’s people.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23, as voters decide the fate of 288 constituencies.

