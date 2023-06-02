PM Modi praises Chhatrapati Shivaji on 350th coronation anniversary, says Beacon of courage and bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a beacon of bravery and courage, said he ended the mindset of slavery and his ideas continue to inspire the vision of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.

PM Modi was addressing the nation on the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. Today the reflection of his thoughts can be seen in the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, he said.

This day is celebrated like a festival all over Maharashtra. When the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj and the cheer of nationalism and brought new consciousness, new energy, PM Modi. The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that taking inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian Navy was freed from the trace of slavery and the identity of British rule was replaced by his royal seal. PM Modi added, Hundreds of years of slavery had taken away the self-esteem and confidence of our countrymen. It was a difficult task, at that time, to instil confidence in people. But, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during that period, not only fought the invaders but also infused a belief in the people that self-rule was possible.