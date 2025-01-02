PM Modi Praises Maharashtra Government's Efforts in Maoist-Affected Gadchiroli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the Maharashtra government's initiatives to foster all-round development in the state's remote and Maoist-affected regions. His remarks followed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Gadchiroli, a district battling left-wing extremism, where he highlighted the diminishing dominance of Naxalites in the area. During the visit, several Naxal cadres surrendered, and Fadnavis unveiled various developmental projects.

I laud the Maharashtra Government's efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost 'Ease of Living' and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the… https://t.co/IbDVZ4GO2v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2025

Taking to X, Modi stated, "I laud the Maharashtra Government's efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost 'Ease of Living' and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas! "Modi's message was in response to Fadnavis's post detailing his government's strides in curbing Naxal violence and promoting progress in the region.

