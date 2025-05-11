PM Modi Saw It Coming, It Was No Surprise: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violation

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Pakistan violated the agreement within hours by launching fresh airstrikes across the border. While India upheld its commitment, Pakistan's actions once again highlighted its pattern of betrayal. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned Pakistan’s duplicity and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight and leadership.

Speaking to the media in Thane, Shinde said, “When the ceasefire was agreed upon, it was initiated after discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries. India has always honored its word. But Pakistan, once again, has proven to be untrustworthy. This is not the first time they’ve violated a ceasefire. Prime Minister Modi had extended an opportunity for peace, hoping for change—but it’s clear they won’t reform. Last night’s attack on our civilians was yet another act of betrayal, and our armed forces gave them a strong and immediate response.”

He added, “Our military is fully prepared at all times. Modi likely foresaw this betrayal, which is why he remained silent on social media about the ceasefire. Repeated violations like these cannot go unanswered. The Indian Army is strong enough to retaliate swiftly, and that’s exactly what happened. Pakistan knows very well that fighting India is not an option—it would only lead to their defeat, or even their obliteration.” Using a sharp analogy, Shinde said,“Pakistan is like a dog’s tail—it never straightens. Sometimes it must be cut off to stop further damage. If Pakistan continues on this path, our nationalist Prime Minister will ensure a decisive and final response.”

He concluded with a bold message to the international community: “India has the strength to wipe Pakistan off the world map if needed. Agreeing to peace and then launching attacks is sheer hypocrisy. But the world is watching, and together, we will hold Pakistan accountable.”